The Heights

Come on in and enjoy!

482 N Wilson St.

Popular Items

Sausage Deep Dish$18.95
One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, a hand pressed Italian sausage patty, hand crushed tomatoes, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.
House Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, and carrots with choice of dressing.
Gyro$10.25
A classic Greek dish. Lamb and beef with tomato, cucumbers, onions, topped with tzatziki sauce served inside of a pita!
Italian Beef$12.95
Slow roasted, thinly shaved beef, drenched in an au jus, piled on a French bread. Topped with melted mozzarella, green peppers, and your choice of mild or hot giardiniera.
Pepperoni Deep Dish$18.95
One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, a full layer of pepperoni, hand crushed tomatoes, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.
Gluten Free Cheese$16.65
Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.
Margherita Thin Crust$18.70
Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Lightly breaded white cheddar cheese deep fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Greek Salad$12.75
Mixed greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, bruschetta with a house made Greek vinaigrette.
Margherita Deep Dish$17.25
One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, hand crushed tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves. topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.
Location

482 N Wilson St.

Crestview FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
