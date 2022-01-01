Go
The Hen & The Hog

The Hen & The Hog is an all-day eatery serving scratch-made, elevated comfort food in a warm, inviting & friendly atmosphere.
We look forward to serving you!

5262 Kyler Ave. NE

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

H&H Cheeseburger$15.00
2 ground chuck & short rib patties, smash seared, american cheese, pickles, onions, dijonnaise, brioche bun
H&H Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Bacon wrapped meatloaf, blueberry barbecue sauce, maple goat cheese, spring mix, pretzel bun
The Flaming Hen$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, cayenne butter sauce, pickles, onions, mayo, brioche bun. Mild, Hot, or Atomic
(Atomic Made with ghost pepper powder. EXTREMELY SPICY!!)
Hen Wings$16.00
Marinated and fried in bacon fat, tossed in our signature wing sauce or dry rub
Minnesota Wontons$11.00
Pickles, pastrami & cream cheese fried in a crispy wonton wrap served with dill mustard aioli
Balsamic Chicken Wrap$13.00
Balsamic glazed pulled chicken, dried cranberries , candied walnuts, red onion, herbed goat cheese
Cheese Curds$11.00
Crispy fried Ellsworth cheese curds with blueberry barbecue sauce
Hog Heaven$15.00
House made pulled pork, seared pork belly, bacon jam, pickles, tangy BBQ sauce, brioche bun.
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Aged cheddar, bleu, & gruyere sauce, bacon, pulled pork, crispy onion petals, fresh herbs
(bacon & all cheeses in sauce. Can't be removed)
Ranch$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5262 Kyler Ave. NE

Albertville MN

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

