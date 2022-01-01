Go
The Highlander Cafe

The Teaching Kitchen for the Somerville High School Culinary Arts Program.

81 Highland Avenue

Popular Items

Cookies Mix and Match 2 for $3
Greek Salad$7.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Over Iceberg Lettuce. Add Grilled Chicken For $2.00 More
Lobster Bisque$3.00
A Velvety White Wine and Light Tomato Lobster Stock
Breakfast Sandwich$3.00
Bacon, Fried Egg and Cheese on Housemade Sourdough English Muffin
Cod Cakes$7.00
With Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables, Served With Cole Slaw and Tarter Sauce
Cinnamon Rolls Individual$2.00
French Fries$3.00
Housemade French Fries
Shamrock Sugar Cookies$2.00
All Butter Dough, With a White Glaze and Finished with Green Jimmies
Cinnamon Rolls$2.00
Housemade Brioche Dough Filled With Cinnamon and Brown Sugar. Drizzled with an Icing.
Location

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
