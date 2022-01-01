Go
The Hive Bar and Grill

The Hive Bar & Grill is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant serving classic American dishes presented with large portions. The Hive offers a full service bar featuring local craft beer and wines, along with outstanding specialty cocktails!

32475 Clinton Keith Rd

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$8.25
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.50
The Backyard BAR-B-Q$21.00
1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Aged White Cheddar + Bacon + Onion Ring + Wild Rocket Arugula + Heirloom Tomato + Pickle + BBQ Sauce + Amish Bun
The Cheezilla Burger$23.00
1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Aged Cheddar + Jack + Asiago + Hatch Chili + Truffle Aioli + Iceberg Lettuce + Tempura Onions + Brioche Bun
Buttered Noodles$10.00
Onion Rings$9.00
Coleslaw$6.50
The Hive Classic Burger$19.00
1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + American Cheese + Wild Rocket Arugula + Heirloom Tomato + Caramelized Onion + Pickle + Truffle Mayo + Brioche Bun
The Hatch Valley Burger$21.00
1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Jack Cheese + Tomato + Roasted Hatch Chili + Wild Rocket Arugula + Hot Chili Peppers + Serrano Cream + Brioche Bun
Hive Lil' Burgers$11.50
Location

Wildomar CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
