The Independent Ice Company

In the heydey of ice harvesting from 1870-1890, 25,000 men would converge on the frozen Kennebec River each winter to cut and store ice. Maine’s deep lakes, broad rivers, and cold winters created the perfect conditions for pure, crystal-clear ice.
During these decades, Maine’s cold harvest brought in more wealth than California gold.
The Independent Ice Co. was born out of the hardworking spirit of those ice harvesters—and the idea that something so pure and simple can provide such a rich bounty.

52 Wharf Street

Special- Guinness & Bourbon Chocolate Cake$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
Sticky Ribs$10.00
Slow Roasted St. Louis Pork Rib Tossed with Fresh Hoisin Sauce serving 4 Ribs
The Cutting Board Charcuterie Board$28.00
Artisanal These, Cured Meats on a shareable platter. Serves 2-4
Assorted Artisanal Cheeses, Cured Meats,
Maine Smoked Cheddar, Moody Blue, Manchego, Mustard from Reyes Maine, House Made tomato jams, Fresh Baked Baguette Slices Sweet & Sour Mustard, Tomato Jam, Seedless Grapes
Kale and Argula Salad$12.00
Caesar salad$11.00
Veggie Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Red Quinoa, Red & Green Peppers, Local Tomatoes, Red Onion, Lettuce, Gouda, Spicy Mayo on Toasted Brioche
Rigby Yard Bourbon Bread Pudding$10.00
House made Brioche Bread Pudding , Banana, Chocolate Ganache, Bourbon
Traditional Fresh-Cut Kennebec Fries$9.00
Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Portland ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
The Holy Donut

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

Portland Lobster Company

No Maine restaurant roundup would be complete without a lobster shack. There is no shortage of the red crustaceans in Portland, but not all lobster rolls are created equal: Many have more mayo than meat, unless you're at Portland Lobster Company (pictured, above right). This laid-back eatery, found on the dock near Commercial Street, is a quintessential example of the genre: All ordering is done at the cashier, and there is seating both indoors and at outdoor picnic tables shaded by red umbrellas. Regardless of where you settle, you will find yourself holding onto the plastic lobster buzzer for dear life as you await your order. Non-lobster items like fried clams and the crab and avocado wrap are worth tasting, but why not start with a roll? The fresh lobster meat has a slight buttery glaze and is nestled into a toasted and buttered bun. The accompanying fries are crispy and just too delicious to pass up, and the coleslaw is dressed with the ideal amount of poppy seed vinaigrette.

Evo Kitchen + Bar

Maine food, bold flavors.
Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

The Honey Paw

The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.

