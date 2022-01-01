Go
The Inn At Montrose

458 S. Main St

Build your own Burger$11.00
Add Everything You Ever Wanted to a 8 oz. 100% Prime Beef Burger, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions with a side of Chips & Pickles
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Peppers Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Boneless Bites$10.00
Ten Ounces of Crispy Juicy Boneless Chicken Bites
Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Thick Sliced Sourdough or a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
Chicken Tender$12.00
Ole' Favorite Crisp Juicy Chicken Tenders Served with Chips and Your Choice of Sauce
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.50
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Honey Mustard all Wrapped Up in a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips & Pickles
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Cheese Steak$15.00
Wings$13.00
Enjoy 10 of Our Crispy Wings either Dry Rubbed with Inn Spice or Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing.
Add Chicken or Shrimp
Montrose PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
