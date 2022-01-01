Go
The Iron Horse

Restaurant, Cafe, and Gathering Place... Down By The Railroad Tracks

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

20 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1342 reviews)

Popular Items

Dispatcher$16.00
13 Wings$19.00
Large Potato Skins$16.00
Cheese Louise$11.00
Gourmet Burger$17.00
Beef Burger$14.50
21 Wings$27.00
The Original Stuffed Cheeseburger$16.00
Kids Cheeseburger
Baked Onion Soup$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

20 Washington Ave

Westwood NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

