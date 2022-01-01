The Iron Oaks
Located in Sojourn Glenwood south of Crabtree. Enjoy over 36 drafts, 40 wines, and locally inspired drinks & tapas. Come play the back 9 & unwind!
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120
Popular Items
Location
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Mon
Come on in and enjoy!
Crabtree Ale House New
Come in and enjoy!
Glenwood Grill
Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
PLEASE NOTE - USING GIFT CARDS FOR ONLINE TO GO ORDERS DOES
NOT WORK AT THIS TIME.
TO VIEW DESIRED MENU PLEASE CHOOSE AN APPROPRIATE PICKUP TIME
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery North Hills