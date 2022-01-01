The Iron Oven

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

Hankering for a good, old-fashioned, home-cooked meal? From pizza to filet, everything we create is freshly prepared daily on our premises. We have and will always use only the top ingredients available. The best part is there is something for everyone on the menu; for the young, to the young-at-heart.

Our spacious dining room seats up to 250 people, with plenty of seating for large parties; and our Chef's Galley can accommodate small private parties up to 40 guests.

So come on down. We'll save you a seat!

Too tired to go out? Everything on our menu is available for take out or delivery right to your door.

call 215-322-7272


