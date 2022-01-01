Go
Theismann's Restaurant

Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

1800A Diagonal Road

Popular Items

Joe's Favorite Spirale & Chicken$21.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, house made spirale pasta, baby spinach, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cream
Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, creamy garlic dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing served on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
8 Chicken Wings-Fried Naked$16.00
Joe's All-American Burger$18.00
House-ground prime double smashed beef patties, american cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries. Burger served medium
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Bacon-Cheddar Burger$19.00
House-ground prime chuck, apple wood smoked bacon, sharp white cheddar, pickled red onions, a.1. aioli, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
Served with crispy smashed garlic-parmesan potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato-dill butter with fresh herbs
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
Location

Alexandria VA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:55 am
