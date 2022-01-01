The James 710

SHWARMAS

No reviews yet

"A fast-casual experience of Authentic Lebanese food that will Shwarm Your Appetite! Come experience our fiery sizzling Shwarma made right in front of your eyes! It doesn't stop there, our menu includes vegan-friendly options such as Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, and more! Don't worry we didn't forget about your favorite, Kibbeh! End off your experience with some in house-made desserts!"

