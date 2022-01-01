Go
The Kennedy

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

221 E. Kennedy Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (973 reviews)

Popular Items

Kennedy Burger$12.50
Double Smashed Patties, Mustard, House Pickles, Shaved Onion, Special Sauce, American Cheese.
Pomme Gaufrettes$3.50
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Crispy cutlet, Red sauce, Pulled Mozz, Arugula, Basil.
Chicken Parm Plate$22.00
Crispy cutlet, red sauce, pulled mozzarella, ricotta gnocchi, basil.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Black Garlic Chili Paste, Cucumber, Lime
Kid's Burger$6.00
Leaf Lettuce$6.00
Tyger River Lettuce, Shaved Local Veggies, Buttermilk Vinagrette, Raven Clifff Cheese, Corn Bread Crumbs
Grain Bowl$11.00
Roasted heirloom squash, Charred brussels, Farro verde, Pumpkin seed salsa, Arugula, Raven Cliff cheese.
Burnt' Chocolate Spoon Bread$8.00
Cookie Butter Mousse, Bourbon Caramel
Crab Fried Rice$16.00
NC Lump Crab, Carolina Gold Rice, Celery, Farm Egg, Benne Seed.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 E. Kennedy Street

Spartanburg SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
