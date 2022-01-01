Go
Toast

The Kenney Fort

Traditional British Pub Grub!

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bangers and Mash$15.95
2 Locally Made at Hudson's Meats to our British Recipe, Served on a Coarse Grain Mustard and Cheddar Mash, with buttered peas and topped with a Madeira Wine and red onion gravy.
Tikka Masala$12.95
Choice of Protein, Smothered in our Tikka Sauce, served with Basmati Rice, Naan Bread, and Mango Chutney.
Onion Rings$3.95
Sticky toffee Pudding$9.95
Scotch Egg$9.95
Soft Boiled Egg Wrapped in Our British Sausage Meat, Rolled in Bread Crumbs and Fried, served with Piccalilli.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$8.95
Seasoned, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Served with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Small Fish & Chips$14.95
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$6.95
Kenney Fort Burger$15.95
Brisket and Short Rib Blend Burger, Served in a Pretzel Bun, topped with Streaky Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, with Lettuce Tomato, Onion, and Siracha Mayo, Served with Fries.
Fish & Chips$20.95
10-12Oz Piece of Wild Atlantic Cod, Fried in our Beer Batter, with our Hand Cut, Triple cooked Chips tossed in Malt Vinegar and Salt, Served with Mushy Peas, Chip Shop Curry Sauce, and Tartare.
See full menu

Location

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400

Round Rock TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.

Pizza Delight

No reviews yet

Proud to be Round Rock's voted "Best Pizza", "Best Wings" & "Best Beer"!

CORK & BARREL

No reviews yet

WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston