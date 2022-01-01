The Kenney Fort
Traditional British Pub Grub!
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400
Popular Items
Location
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400
Round Rock TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MasFajitas
At MasFajitas, we take great pride in preparing from scratch our Salsas, Guacamole, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Soup and much more. We also locally source our ingredients and produce (when available). The history of MasFajitas started over 20 years ago when brothers, Albert and Mario Sorto "Learned" at their uncle's restaurant in Houston many of the great recipes we serve today.
Pizza Delight
Proud to be Round Rock's voted "Best Pizza", "Best Wings" & "Best Beer"!
CORK & BARREL
WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!