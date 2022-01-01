Go
The Kickstand Bar & Grill

It's always kickin' at The Kickstand... Live music, karaoke, dancing, pool tables, dart boards, and America's favorite foods. Put your kickstand down here and have some fun.

GRILL

81 N. Washington St

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

12 PIECE TRADITIONAL WINGS$11.99
Fried drums and flats tossed in your favorite sauce or served naked.
12 PIECE BONELESS WINGS$11.99
Homestyle breaded chicken breast strips.
SIDE OF FRIES$2.50
Battered crispy fries sprinkled with salt and pepper.
CLASSIC BURGER$11.00
7oz Angus beef patty topped twitch your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a bun. Served with your choice of fries, tots or onion rings. Can sub side for cup of chili or side salad for an additional $1.50.
COBB SALAD$12.00
Iceberg and romaine blend topped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
6 PIECE TRADITIONAL WINGS$7.99
Fried drums and flats tossed in your favorite sauce or served naked.
BAVARIAN PRETZEL$9.00
Big Bavarian Pretzel swerved with your choice of two dips. We recommend ground mustard and queso!
TENDERLOIN$11.00
Your choice of hand breaded or grilled Center cut pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickle on a bun.
TENDERLOIN$8.99
Your choice of hand breaded or grilled Center cut pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickle on a bun.
6 PIECE BONELESS WINGS$7.99
Homestyle breaded chicken breast strips.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

81 N. Washington St

Danville IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

