Go
Toast
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • The Kitchen American Bistro

The Kitchen American Bistro

a sexy bar & bistro shaking up killer drinks & flavors from around the world

1560 Wazee St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1560 Wazee St

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bubu

No reviews yet

Bubu

Milepost Zero Bar

No reviews yet

The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.

Jovanina's Broken Italian

No reviews yet

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

Mono Mono

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the chicken!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston