The Kitchen Table
Chef Alexander and Nunzio Alioto, master sommelier, combine forces to create a fun, approachable dinner experience.
We focus on high quality, country-style Italian food that is approachable for the entire family. The menu is highlighted
by fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, and the delicate, homemade pastas are a must
try for any visit to The Kitchen Table.
1574 4th st. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1574 4th st.
San Rafael CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pond Farm Brewing Company
Fresh and delicious craft beer brewed in San Rafael, CA
Tam Commons - San Rafael
Come in and enjoy!
Bogie's Too
Come on in and enjoy!
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout San Rafael.