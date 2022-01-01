Go
The Kitchen Table

Chef Alexander and Nunzio Alioto, master sommelier, combine forces to create a fun, approachable dinner experience.
We focus on high quality, country-style Italian food that is approachable for the entire family. The menu is highlighted
by fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, and the delicate, homemade pastas are a must
try for any visit to The Kitchen Table. 

1574 4th st. • $$

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
parmesan cheese
Fried Chicken$27.00
mash potato, chicken demi
Sautéed BEANS$8.00
lemon, mint
Apple + Blue Cheese Salad$14.00
arugula, point reyes blue, almonds, celery root, sherry vinaigrette
Carbonara, Fettuccini$20.00
egg yolk, parmesan, shallots, pancetta
Maitake + Polenta$12.00
mushroom demi
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Pappardelle$20.00
sausage, beet greens, garlic, butter
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1574 4th st.

San Rafael CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
