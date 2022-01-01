Chef Alexander and Nunzio Alioto, master sommelier, combine forces to create a fun, approachable dinner experience.

We focus on high quality, country-style Italian food that is approachable for the entire family. The menu is highlighted

by fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, and the delicate, homemade pastas are a must

try for any visit to The Kitchen Table.



1574 4th st. • $$