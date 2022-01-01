Go
Toast

The Knick

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1030 e juneau ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Turkey & Avocado Sandwich$13.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Lemon-Herb Aioli
Turkey Burger$13.00
Grilled Turkey Burger, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack, Siracha Aioli
Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger$13.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Knick Burger$10.00
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Side Waffle Fries$5.50
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato-Basil Vinaigrette, Almonds
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Field Greens, Fresh Dill, Capers, Roma Tomatoes, Radishes, Cucumber, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1030 e juneau ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pete's Pub on Brady

No reviews yet

Available for take-out Friday through Sunday 12-8pm!

Eagle Park Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Eagle Park Brewing was founded by two brothers who live to write music and drink beer. Like their band, the brewing started in the garage, and like their songs, the beer tells a story. It’s a story of dedication and commitment to the craft beer community that comes through in every pour, every toast, and every taste.

Mangos Cafe East

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston