WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

910 Summitview Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Hong Kong Hot Chicken$14.00
Boneless Hawaiian Fried Chicken$14.00
They first debuted on MasterChef Season 8, where the Fat Pastor fried them up for Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez & Christina Tosi. Topped with Hoisin BBQ, Peanuts, & Basil Chiffonade. Served with our garlic lime rice.
Ahi Poke Bowl$18.00
A bowlful of flavor including sashimi grade ahi tuna, sweet soy, sriracha mayo, sushi rice, pickled cucumber & daikon, topped with green onion.
The Lab Burger$16.00
Chips & Thai Salsa$4.00
Our favorite chips served with a side of Thai style salsa with your choice of Mild or Hot!
Raspberry Bar$4.00
Thai Fried Brussel Salad$13.00
A wild flavor combination that starts with sesame cabbage, topped with fried brussel sprouts, pickled shallots, fried lentils, peanuts and nuoc cham vinaigrette.
Korean Wrap$11.00
Spinach wrap, sesame cabbage, toasted peanuts, french fried onion rings, house kalbi sauce, marinated portabello mushrooms. Add fried or grilled chicken for $3
Vegan Dan Dan$13.00
A plant based version of celebrated Asian street noodles dish, complete with stir-fried Portobello mushrooms, peanuts, cilantro and mint. Finished with a touch of our housemade Sichuan chile oil.
Add an egg for a vegetarian friendly version with some extra protein!
Dan Dan Noodles$14.00
A celebrated Asian street noodles dish, complete with ground pork, peanuts, cilantro and mint. Finished with a touch of our housemade Sichuan chile oil.
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

910 Summitview Ave

Yakima WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
