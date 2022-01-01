Go
The Landing Restaurant

Hi, we are open for pick-up orders. Place it here or call us! Come to the bar area to pick up or call when you arrive and we will run it out to you! We can't wait to see you!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10231 Ferry Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)

Popular Items

Dockmaster Burger$9.99
Griddled custom blend of chuck, brisket, & short rib, toasted bun, LTO
Beach Fries$5.99
Old Bay seasoned, malt vinegar fry sauce
Pulled Pork$9.99
Pulled pork shoulder, gold bbq sauce, toasted potato bun, pickles, cole slaw
Lobster Roll$29.99
Chilled fresh Maine lobster meat, lemon and herb mayo, bibb lettuce, buttered and toasted split-top bun, kettle chips
Summer Greens$9.99
Organic greens, roasted beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, radish, crispy quinoa, hemp hearts, green goddess dressing
Perch Basket$16.99
Breaded and fried Michigan yellow lake perch, cole slaw, french fries, tarter sauce, lemon
Nachos$13.99
Pulled pork, Fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, cotija cheese, lime sour cream, enchilada sauce, green onion, stone ground corn tortilla chips
Asian Chicken Cashew Bowl$14.99
Chilled rice noodles, teriyaki chicken breast, cucumber, carrots, radish, mixed greens, pad thai dressing, toasted cashews, green onion, toasted sesame seeds
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes, Thai peanut sauce, smoked strawberry jam
Chicken Bites$6.99
All white meat chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10231 Ferry Rd

Charlevoix MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

