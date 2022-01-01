Landing Tavern
ince 1991 The Landing Tavern caters delicious and mouth watering pizzas and 100% angus beef burgers in Port Austin, MI. We serve lunch and dinner with a casual family atmosphere. We are a member of the Greater Port Austin Chamber of Commerce and The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Location
8724 Lake Street
Port Austin MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am