The Last Word

The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine.
Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St).
We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

102 S 1st St

Popular Items

Andy's Only - 4 Pack$32.00
This easy drinking cocktail is made with vodka, blueberries, basil, ginger beer and lemon honey. It's bright, slightly effervescent and delicious. One of our earliest concoctions that so many patrons have never quite let slip out of memory. Your requests have brought it back for an encore.
NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV
Old West Side - 375mL$38.00
House Select Bourbon, Smoked Ginger Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth.
Mulling Around Town - 375mL$38.00
Seasonal Boulevardier. Mulling Spice-Infused Bourbon, Punt E Mes Sweet Vermouth, Campari.
You're My Boy Blue... - 4 Pack$32.00
…You’re my boy. Bourbon, St. Germain Elderflower, fresh lemon, muddled blueberries.
NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV
Los Lobos - 4 Pack$32.00
Toma una bebida. Tequila, fresh lime, fresh pineapple, agave nectar, pink peppercorns.
NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV
The Osborn - 4 Pack$32.00
This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer.
NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!
Variety - 4 Pack$32.00
NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV.
Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.
Rum Punch Man - 375ml$30.00
A favorite returns! This easy drinking, crowd-pleasing cocktail combines Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum with Norden Aquavit, ruby port, black tea and chai spices. Soft vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and clove flavors highlight a comforting drink mellowed through lactose filtering. Pick up a bottle and relax. You’ve earned it.
See full menu

Location

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
