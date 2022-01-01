THE LAZY LION

Go
Full, Happy, and Almost Home!

4 North Road, Deerfield, NH 03037

Chopped Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Purple Cabbage, Scallions & Sliced Almonds, Topped w/ Chow Mein Noodles & Toasted Sesame Dressing
Steak Tips$20.00
House Marinated Tips Served w/ Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce Tossed w/ House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$18.00
Smothered w/ Pepper Gravy, Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
Lazy Lion Burger$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo & Pepper Jack Cheese
Classic American Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo & American Cheese
Pot Stickers$10.00
Pork and Vegetable Dumplings Served w/ Ponzu Soy Dipping Sauce
Kids Chx Fingers$4.99
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet and Spicy or Lemon & Sea Salt
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Breaded Sticks Served w/ House Marinara
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
