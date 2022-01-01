Go
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

featuring Geppetto, Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington

100 N. First Street

maple kouign amann$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
drip coffee
featuring la colombe roasters
latte
featuring la colombe roasters
BLT sandwich$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
egg sandwich$9.00
cinnamon roll$5.00
cinnamon brown sugar laminated dough topped with a classic frosting
cold brew
featuring la colombe roasters
s'mores latte
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
locally made bagel$3.50
Cambridge MA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Shabu & Mein

The Lexington

No reviews yet

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

