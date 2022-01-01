Go
The Lighthouse on the Lake

Lakeside Restaurant with great food! Family friendly, perfect for date night or after a day on the water. Live music, awesome brunches, huge outdoor patio with bar and stage, and so much more. We are Lake Food, But Better.

513 Sleat Drive

Popular Items

IDC - Kid Burger$7.95
Kid burger served with fries, potato chips, broccoli or fruit cup.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
Burger patty loaded with cheddar and bacon.
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.95
Hand battered chicken with mashed potatoes, squash medley and gravy.
IDK - Kids Tenders$7.95
Tenders served with fries, potato chips, broccoli or fruit cup.
Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Five of our popular house coconut shrimp with orange horseradish marmalade.
Build Your Own Burger$11.95
Build your own burger with any toppings we have in house.
Tequila Lime Chicken$16.95
Sliced Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Rice, Broccoli, Tequila Lime Sauce and Avocado
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Hand battered chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce & tomatoes on a brioche bun.
513 Sleat Drive

Briarcliff TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
