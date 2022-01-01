The Lighthouse on the Lake
Lakeside Restaurant with great food! Family friendly, perfect for date night or after a day on the water. Live music, awesome brunches, huge outdoor patio with bar and stage, and so much more. We are Lake Food, But Better.
513 Sleat Drive
Popular Items
Location
513 Sleat Drive
Briarcliff TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria Sorellina
Chef-Created | Scratch-Made | Wood-Fired
Neapolitan Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salad, and Dessert
The Riverbend Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!
Swimpark Bar&Grill
Riverbend Club at The Reserve
Cluck-N-Burger
Come in and enjoy!