The Lights Cafe

The Lights
The Modern Cafe
Organic Juicery & Smoothie Shop

SMOOTHIES

16631 Lancaster Hwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

simple greens pesto rice$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
banana choc chip muffin$4.00
latte$5.00
moonrise kingdom$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
eternal sunshine$14.00
wild quinoa, sweet potato, hummus, market greens, tomato pico, sunflower seeds, cashew curry (gf.) (vv.)
the lights acaí$10.00
acai, banana, brazil nut, honey
topping: seasonal fruit, hemp granola, coconut, cacao nib
hummingbird$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
avocado toast$9.50
verdant sourdough toast, avocado, chili, basil
ginger, lemon & honey$4.00
the islander
banana, pineapple, mango, apple juice, coconut water
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

16631 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte NC

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
