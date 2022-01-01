Go
Toast

Local Eatery MS

Come in and enjoy!

8 Preston St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8 Preston St.

Sumrall MS

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Mack's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mack's West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Asiago

No reviews yet

Creative delights from chef, entrepreneur and mom Julie May, PhD.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston