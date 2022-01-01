The Local
Come in and enjoy!
145 Ames Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
145 Ames Street
Elk Rapids MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen features Cajun/Creole cookin', southern specialties, fresh seafood, an extensive list of fine bourbons and unique libations; all served up with a heap of southern hospitality!
Cellar 152
Come in and enjoy!
Torch Lake Beer Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Bellaire Bar and Tap Room
Come on in and enjoy!