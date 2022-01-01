Go
Toast

The Long Way Home Grill & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

4690 Horseshoe Pike • $$

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered wild caught cod served with crispy French fries, tarter and coleslaw.
Harvest$14.00
Field greens dried cranberries, homemade spiced almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, oranges,
and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Broccoli$5.00
Boneless Wings$9.00
No bone, more meat! Served with ranch
The Wicked Stingah$15.00
Swarmbustin’ Honey’s own spicy garlic honey, horseradish chive cheddar, tomato, lettuce, fresh jalapeno and sriracha
Traditional Wings$14.00
Crispy bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Served with celery & bleu cheese
Lobster Bisque$8.00
A decadent creamy lobster broth with chunks
of lobster
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.00
Cheddar and bacon onion jam.
Served on Hawaiian buns
Fries$3.00
Prime Rib Dip$15.00
Our Prime Rib sliced on a ciabatta bun and served with au jus
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4690 Horseshoe Pike

Honey Brook PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greenside Grill

No reviews yet

Al Fresco dining with beautiful views, and cozy pub

Suburban Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Heritage Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook

No reviews yet

TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook brings you multiple menus to pick from, providing everyone their favorite choice. Traditional Mexicana and Southern BBQ.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston