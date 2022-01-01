The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
4690 Horseshoe Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4690 Horseshoe Pike
Honey Brook PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greenside Grill
Al Fresco dining with beautiful views, and cozy pub
Suburban Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Heritage Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook
TaGo's Kitcheria Honey Brook brings you multiple menus to pick from, providing everyone their favorite choice. Traditional Mexicana and Southern BBQ.