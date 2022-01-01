The Lounge at DeLille Cellars is DeLille's latest wine experience, where guests can enjoy wine by the glass and bottle with hand-crafted faire from Executive Chef Michael C. Toni. Beyond DeLille wines, experience other wine selections that have inspired our winemaking journey, hand-picked by our winemaking team. Select local beers are also available. The menu ranges from light bites for sharing to salads, sandwiches and steak frites. The Deck at DeLille Cellars is a seasonal outdoor experience with a lighter menu perfect for al fresco dining.

The Lounge is located at the site of the former Forecaster’s Pub, next door to DeLille’s new tasting room at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville.

Bordeaux Inspired, Distinctly Washington, Uniquely DeLille. Founded in 1992, DeLille Cellars is regarded as a pioneer of Bordeaux-style blends and a principal influence in Washington wine.



14300 NE 145th St