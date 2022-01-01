Go
The Madras Cafe

Authentic Indian Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant

5422 S Parker Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Samosa (2 pc)$5.95
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, peas
Butter Naan$2.95
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter
Saag(Palak) Paneer$12.45
Palak paneer is a vegetarian dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, consisting of paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach and seasoned with ginger, garlic, garam masala, and other spices.
Tikka Masala$11.95
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.
Garlic Naan$3.45
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven and topped with butter and garlic.
Masala Tea$2.95
tea powered boiled with milk and spices like cardamom, ginger to create an amazing flavor.
Idli (3 PC)$5.95
Most popular South-Indian steamed rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar
Lunch Thali$13.95
Available for dine in and to go. Welcome Drink, Cut Mirchi, Mini Vada, Sambar, Rasam, Kai Kari Korma, Okra Mushroom Masala, Plantain Poriyal, Kathrikai Peratal, White Rice,Lemon Rice, Veg Biryani, Chapathi, Papad, Kesari.
Plain Naan$2.75
Flat bread cooked in traditional clay oven
Chapati$2.95
Round wheat flour flat bread cooked on flat top grill
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5422 S Parker Rd

Aurora CO

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
