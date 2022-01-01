Go
Toast

The Main Course

Come in and enjoy!

1624 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bourbon Honey Glazed Salmon$24.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon, grilled and basted with house seasonings, and glazed with our signature honey bourbon sauce, served with collard greens
Birdie and Waffles$19.00
Hand-breaded chicken, belgian waffle, candied pecans, caramel maple sauce, whipped cream
French Fries$3.00
Chicken Angelica$21.00
Sauteed chicken cutlets, sauteed mushrooms, Alivia sauce, served with crispy brussels and topped with a balsalmic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, Clemson Blue Cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, served with ranch dressing
Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Poke Bowl$15.00
Choice of sushi-grade ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, or Asian chicken salad, with edamame, avocado, diced cucumbers, cabbage, black sesame seeds, green onions, crispy wontons, sesame ginger vinaigrette, our signature guchabang sauce, served over rice or a bed of lettuce
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy or grilled chicken breast, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic greens, pickles, signature aioli, served on grilled brioche bun
Main Course Burger$17.00
6 oz. chargrilled brisket, chuck, short rib, smoked cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, our signature aioli, lettuce,tomatoes, pickled onions, pickles, brioche bun | may substitute for Beyond Veggie Burge
See full menu

Location

1624 Main Street

Columbia SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoked

No reviews yet

Smoked, is an upscale fine dining experience that combines the elements of Seafood, Swine, and Smoke.
Smoked strives to give patrons the customer-driven experience unique take on libations that are unmatched fine dining

The Grand on Main

No reviews yet

The Grand – boutique bowling alley, restaurant, and bar is your Columbia, SC destination for fun, food, and activities.

HENDRIX

No reviews yet

Sustainable, locally, and ethically-sourced scratch kitchen, fun twists on classic flavors, and a laser focus on quality and technique, both in the kitchen and behind our bars. Come see what Executive Chef Frank Bradley and Beverage Director Sebastian Griffin are crafting tonight!
HENDRIX: Cuisine. Cocktails. Elevated.

No Name Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston