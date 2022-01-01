Go
The Mansion

1509 North Marion Street

Popular Items

Babcia's Potato$11.00
3 Potato pancakes served w/ apple sauce and sour cream
Crispy Fried Pierogi$10.00
Variety of six fried dumplings, served w/ sour cream
Polish Plate / Dinner for 1$18.00
The best of all : red smoked sausage, hunter stew, steamed pierogi, cabbage roll
w/ tomato sauce.
Golabek (Stuffed Cabbage)$9.00
Beef & rice stuffed cabbage roll, traditional tomato sauce, beetroot salad
Chef’s Pierogi$16.00
Sautéed potato & cheese pierogi, smothered w/ smoked sausage, mushrooms & caramelized onions
Beets$3.00
Brown Butter Pierogi Sampler$16.00
Variety of 9 pan fried dumplings, topped w/ sautéed onions and sour cream
Polish Red Borscht (Barszcz Czerwony)
Beetroot soup, served w/ your choice of pierogi (suggested meat or kraut & mushroom)
Pork Schnitzel (Kotlet Schabowy)$17.00
Breaded pork loin meat, mushroom gravy, cucumber salad & home fried potatoes
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce,
tomato, onions, & pickles
Location

1509 North Marion Street

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
