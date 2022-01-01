Go
The Maple

The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8929 Roosevelt Way NE • $$

Avg 4 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Leaf Meatloaf$24.00
Grass-fed Double R Ranch Washington beef, Washington lamb, pork, mushrooms, carrots and onions, served with parsnip mash, lamb mushroom herb gravy and grilled veg
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sambal maple glaze, romesco, sage, almonds [vegetarian][gluten free][dairy free]
The Maple Burger$18.50
Double R Ranch grass-fed Washington beef, bacon jam, cambozola sauce, Macrina brioche bun
Fish & Chips$16.00
Georgetown’s Johnny Utah Pale Ale battered Alaskan cod, gremolata, zesty tartar
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Warm Spinach Salad$14.00
Warm spinach, shaved fennel, grapefruit, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, pine nuts [gluten free]
Family-Friendly
Seating
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

8929 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
