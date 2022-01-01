Go
The Mary Lane

The Mary Lane is a new neighborhood restaurant in the West Village from Chef Mike Price of Blackfoot Hospitality—the team behind your local favorites Market Table, The Clam, Little Owl and Little Owl the Townhouse.
Named after a favorite heirloom fig varietal, The Mary Lane is located at 99 Bank Street at the corner of Greenwich Street. The Mary Lane features Chef Price's signature seasonal fare in a bright, airy dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.

99 Bank Street

Popular Items

spiced fries$7.00
chipotle aioli
grilled angus strip loin$42.00
fingerling potatoes, spigarello, spring onion chimichurri, sauce diane
vadouvan curry roasted carrots$12.00
carrot purée, bulgarian feta, pistachio pesto, sorrel
olive oil-almond cake$12.00
black plum compote, mascarpone
housemade sundried tomato & basil foccacia$4.00
braised chicken cacciatore ravioli$18.00
broccoli rabe, olives, grana padano, crispy skin (3 ravioli)
asparagus soup$16.00
toasted almond, jonah crab, smoked crème fraîche.
sweet potato & maitake mushroom pavé$24.00
whipped ricotta, soft herbs, arugula pistou
hudson valley steelhead trout$34.00
grilled leeks, creamed kale, pernod, crispy shallots, herbed emulsion
warm buckwheat & quinoa bowl$19.00
sweet potato, arugula, brussels sprout leaves, avocado, tomato agrodolce
Location

99 Bank Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
