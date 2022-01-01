The Mary Lane is a new neighborhood restaurant in the West Village from Chef Mike Price of Blackfoot Hospitality—the team behind your local favorites Market Table, The Clam, Little Owl and Little Owl the Townhouse.

Named after a favorite heirloom fig varietal, The Mary Lane is located at 99 Bank Street at the corner of Greenwich Street. The Mary Lane features Chef Price's signature seasonal fare in a bright, airy dining room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.



99 Bank Street