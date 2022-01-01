Go
Toast

The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits

Our mission at The Mill is simple: to provide scratch-made dishes derived from the freshest locally sourced ingredients possible. We source only the best local proteins and produce, offering our customers not only a healthier option but a much better-tasting food experience that you only get from fresh, not frozen, food made in-house from scratch!

900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mill Burger$18.00
1/2lb freshly-ground dry-aged prime beef, Kurobuta bacon, Tillamook sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & mill sauce on a Brioche Bun with hand-cut steak fries
The Mill Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mill fried chicken thigh, smoked tomato mayo, house pickles, on a brioche bun served w/ hand-cut fries.
Dirty Pork Fries$12.00
Hand-cut steak fries, fresh herbs, garlic, Mama Lil's peppers, and Kurobuta pork.
HUNTSMAN BURGER$20.00
3pc Halibut Fish & Chips$26.00
Herb + Panko-breaded fresh halibut fillets w/ hand-cut fries, homemade tartar sauce + lemon.
Patty Melt$18.00
1/2lb freshly-ground dy-aged prime beef, grilled onion,s cheddar, and Swiss cheese & Mill sauce on grilled rye bread w/ hand-cut fries
MINION BURGER$8.00
FLANK STEAK$37.00
DURHAM RANCH AMERICAN WAGYU (COLORADO)*
See full menu

Location

900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50

Milton WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Puerto Vallarta (Milton)

No reviews yet

Using the highest quality foods to provide the highest quality service

Espresso Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston