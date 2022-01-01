Located in Sparks, Maryland, The Milton Inn is a 281-year-old fieldstone house lauded as one of Maryland’s historic treasures. Inspired by old French hunting lodges, the fully restored and reimagined country retreat is a haven of elegant comfort. Owned and operated by the award-winning Foreman Wolf group and led by chef and co-owner Chris Scanga, The Milton Inn boasts amazing food and an impeccable cellar.



14833 York Rd