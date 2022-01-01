The New Spot On Polk

Go
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2401 Polk St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)

Popular Items

Keep It Veggie$13.00
WILD MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
South Of The Border$14.00
CHORIZO, BLACK BEANS, AVOCADO, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM.
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
CHEDDAR AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM ON A BED OF RANCHERO SAUCE WRAPPED IN SPINACH TORTILLA.
Orange Juice$6.00
Denver$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
Side Bacon$4.00
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
The Lean$15.00
EGG WHITE WITH GROUND LEAN ANTIBIOTICS FREE TURKEY, SPINACH,
WILD MUSHROOMS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND SWISS CHEESE.
The New Spot Burger$14.00
WITH OUR OWN SEASONED ANGUS BEEF ON A WEDEMEYER SIGNATURE BUN, AMERICAN CHEESE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, PICKLES AND OUR DELICIOUS THOUSAND ISLAND. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC, CURLY OR SWEET POTATO FRIES FOR $1, OR ONION RINGS FOR $2.
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2401 Polk St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

