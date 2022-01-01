Go
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

24 Hour Breakfast, Burgers Fries and Shakes on Eat Street in Loring Park!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1428 Nicollet Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries 2.95
Cheese Curds$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
1/2 Order Fries$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
All American Breakfast$10.95
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon sausage, or ham served with crispy hash browns and a biscuit, toast or english muffin.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Shake/Malt$6.95
Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Ham, bacon or sausage with scrambled egg and american cheese on a croissant, biscuit or english muffin. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries
Chicken Wings$14.95
Traditional jumbo whole wings or boneless classic wings served with our homemade ranch or blue cheese dressings.
Traditional buffalo | BBQ | Sriracha honey | Teriyaki | Sweet and spicy | Dry jerk | Parmesan garlic | Citrus garlic
The Cabaret Burger$10.95
She's basic but she's classic ! Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add an egg for $.99
Add Bacon or Avocado for $1.49
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1428 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday3:30 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

