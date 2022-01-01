Go
Theo’s Restaurant

563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009

Popular Items

Side of Gravy$0.50
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$16.99
All served with Greek salads, pita and choice of potato
Kids Hot Dog$6.99
Bacon$3.75
Chocolate Milk$2.99
Small Cheese Pizza$9.99
Our homemade sauce and dough are made fresh daily. 100% mozzarella cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
Served with toasted pita slices
Reuben Melt$10.95
Corned beef or turkey grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1,000 island dressing. Served with chips & pickle
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Location

563 W Main St, Arcade, NY 14009

Arcade NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

