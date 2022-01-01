Go
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

Theo & Stacy's has been serving the community for over 40 years. All of the food is handmade with love by Stacy. Come in and enjoy authentic Greek foods!

234 W. Michigan Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Cobb Power Bowl$12.50
Modern Greek Power Bowl$11.50
Greek Salad
Pita and Hummus$9.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Wrap$11.50
Gyro Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Bacon or Sausage Omelet$10.00
Gyro Plate$13.00
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Chicken Tender Basket$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

234 W. Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
