Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's has been serving the community for over 40 years. All of the food is handmade with love by Stacy. Come in and enjoy authentic Greek foods!
234 W. Michigan Ave • $
Location
234 W. Michigan Ave
Kalamazoo MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
