Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Theodore restaurants you'll love

Go
Theodore restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Theodore

Must-try Theodore restaurants

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

5805 Highway 90, Theodore

Avg 4.2 (774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.50
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Frank N Lola's image

 

Frank N Lola's

10950 Dauphin Island Parkway, Theodore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Lola$9.00
Vienna Beef Hot Dog
Pimento Cheese
Sweet Chili Sauce
Fries
More about Frank N Lola's
Banner pic

 

Shaved Ice Paradise

4561 Dresden Dr, Theodore

No reviews yet
More about Shaved Ice Paradise
Map

More near Theodore to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston