Go
Toast

Theodore Rex

We are a small restaurant with a heavy focus on using Gulf Coast products.

1302 Nance St • $$$

Avg 5 (4666 reviews)

Popular Items

Carolina Gold Rice$14.00
and butter bean, crushed greens
Fiery Noodles$12.00
red gravy, chicken, fermented pepper
Roasted Top Sirloin$15.00
Stuffed into a baked potato with chili-dilly butter, lemongrass pan sauce
Crispy Potatoes$8.00
umami aioli, fresh herbs
Italian bread dumplings$15.00
whey sauce, greens
Wagyu strip steak$58.00
savory, anchovy and 'cherry bomb' pepper crisp
Charred Cauliflower$9.00
sweet and sour, oranges, mint and cumin
Rice and Butterbeans$11.00
with pho garnishes
Warm blueberry butter cake$14.00
cold cream
Schezuan Snapper$16.00
Prickly peppercorn and tomato sauce, local greens

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1302 Nance St

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saint Arnold Beer Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

No reviews yet

Come in, have a drink and enjoy true Houston hospitality with your friends, family or coworkers. Featuring beers from local breweries, hand-crafted cocktails, murals from local artists, American and Greek dining from the Roadster Grill and ample indoor and outdoor seating, there is something here for everyone to feel at home.

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Order Online and pick up at the Food truck

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston