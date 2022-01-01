Theodore Rex
We are a small restaurant with a heavy focus on using Gulf Coast products.
1302 Nance St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1302 Nance St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Saint Arnold Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Come in, have a drink and enjoy true Houston hospitality with your friends, family or coworkers. Featuring beers from local breweries, hand-crafted cocktails, murals from local artists, American and Greek dining from the Roadster Grill and ample indoor and outdoor seating, there is something here for everyone to feel at home.
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
Order Online and pick up at the Food truck