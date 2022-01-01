The Ogden Chicago
West Loop's Newest and exciting Sports Lounge Concept! Right by the United Center, we are the perfect spot for pre and post United center events! Whether it's a Bulls or Hawks game or a concert event at the United Center, the Ogden Chicago is the perfect destination for before and after your United Center event!
1659 West Ogden Avenue
Location
1659 West Ogden Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
