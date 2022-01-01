Go
The Original John's Deli

A Brooklyn institution since 1968, The Original John’s Deli takes great pride in our reputation for the “Best Hero in Brooklyn.” Come see why!

2033 Stillwell Avenue

Popular Items

John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
Tony Montana
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
Soda
Coke, Cherry Coke, Pepsi, Wild Cherry Pepsi, Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, Diet Wild Cherry Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Seltzer, Seltzer: Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, Sunkist, Brisk
Fresh Cut French Fries$7.25
Tyler Durden
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Snapple$3.00
Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, Raspberry Peach, Half & Half, Orangeade, Snapple Apple, Mango Madness, Kiwi-Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Green Tea, Diet Lemon, Diet Peach
Turkey
Egg
Location

2033 Stillwell Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
