The Original La Canasta

Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.

723 S 7TH AVE

Popular Items

Red or Green Chile Beef Burro$7.99
Green Corn Tamale$3.49
Pound Masa Prepared$2.59
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Red Beef Tamale$3.49
Taco Combo$12.99
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
Pound Hojas$6.99
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Chicken Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Dozen Tamales$27.99
Location

723 S 7TH AVE

PHOENIX AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

