Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.



723 S 7TH AVE