Go
Toast

The Wine Project

Come in and enjoy!

663 Laurel St

No reviews yet

Location

663 Laurel St

San Carlos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Upscale Mexican Cuisine with Full Bar!
Come in and enjoy!

number5kitchen

No reviews yet

100% San Carlos family owned and operated. We love San Carlos. We admire the local farmers and ranchers we source from. We revere and are deeply grateful for the year-round bounty California has to offer. Come say hi and talk good food.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saffron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston