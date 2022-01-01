Go
Theo's Restaurant

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

632 Wheeling Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (1303 reviews)

Popular Items

Chix Fingers & Fries$8.49
Coney Dogs$1.99
6 inch hotdog on a bun topped with mustard, onion, and our famous coney sauce.
Cheese Stix$4.49
Homemade with mozzarella cheese and house breaded.
Oreo$3.25
Chicken Tortellini Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes. and tortellini. Your choice of cheese and dressing.
Peanut Butter$3.00
Chicken Breast Salad$7.99
Grilled Chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steak Sandwich & Fries$7.49
Thinly sliced grilled sirloin on grilled bun served with fries and pickles on the side. You can add your choice of grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and/or cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, american, hot pepper or Swiss)
French Fries$1.99
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

632 Wheeling Avenue

Cambridge OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Downtown Arena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill

No reviews yet

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill offers one-of-a-kind brick oven pizzas, appetizers, & desserts.
We also have a choice of popular wines, (including Georgetown Vineyards brand wines, made on-site), a selection of beers (including our own craft beer from Southside Brewing Co), and a delicious offering of speciality drinks.

Central Station Steak and Ale

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Scott's Diner LLC

No reviews yet

A traditional diner with a contemporary twist.
#BreakfastDoneRight

