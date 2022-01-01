Go
Theo's Steakhouse

Steaks, Sides & Spirits

305 High Street

Popular Items

Poblano Mac & Cheese$7.00
Thanksgiving Dinner 365 Sunday$12.00
roast turkey breast, all the dressings & fixings
Tuna Tartar$17.00
avocado, green tomato, ponzu drizzle, wonton crisps
BBQ Shrimp$16.00
classic butter, garlic
Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
butter, sour cream, cheddar, bacon
Roasted Green Beans$9.00
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$30.00
baby bok choy, sesame croquette, sweet soy
Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
picture perfect, cocktail sauce
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
bacon, walnuts, balsamic
Baked Potato$7.00
Location

305 High Street

Cambridge MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
