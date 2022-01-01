Theo's Steakhouse
Steaks, Sides & Spirits
305 High Street
Popular Items
Location
305 High Street
Cambridge MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vintage 414
Come on in and enjoy!
Coolahan's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
Available for Pickup Only
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.