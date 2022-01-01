Go
Theo's Steakhouse

Jackets & Flip Flops Welcome. Come on in and enjoy.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

44 Baltimore Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$12.00
blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing, topped with red wine vinaigrette
Theo's Burger$15.00
hand crafted, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, fries
Roasted Green Beans$9.00
Onion Rings$10.00
New York Strip$63.00
16 oz, mashed potatoes
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aioli, teriyaki
Tuna Tartar$17.00
avocado, green tomato, ponzu drizzle, wonton crisps
Theo’s Greek Salad$10.00
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, croutons
Filet Mignon$57.00
8oz, mashed potatoes
Thanksgiving Dinner 365 Sunday$12.00
roast turkey breast, all the dressings & fixings
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

44 Baltimore Ave

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
