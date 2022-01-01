Go
Toast

Theo's Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

STEAKS

407 S Talbot St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1714 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$29.00
baby bok choy, sesame croquette, sweet soy
Theo's Burger$14.00
hand crafted, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, fries
Theo’s Greek Salad$10.00
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, croutons
Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, fries
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
bacon, walnuts, balsamic
Steak Frites$29.00
sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce
Apple & Bleu Salad$12.00
greens, apples, grapes, blue cheese, cider vinaigrette, walnuts
Filet Mignon$57.00
8oz, mashed potatoes
Fish & Chips$22.00
beer battered red snapper, remoulade, hand cut fries
Caesar Salad$10.00
crisp romaine, classic dressing, croutons, parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

407 S Talbot St

St. Michaels MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

Hammy's Hideout

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Wildset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foxy's Harbor Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston