Theo's Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
STEAKS
407 S Talbot St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
407 S Talbot St
St. Michaels MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.
Hammy's Hideout
Come on in and enjoy!
The Wildset
Come in and enjoy!
Foxy's Harbor Grille
Come on in and enjoy!